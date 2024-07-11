Excise policy case: Kejriwal granted 4 more weeks to respond to ED

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 11 July listed for hearing on 9 September CM Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh granted four more weeks to the AAP leader to file a rejoinder to the reply submitted by the ED.

The senior counsel, appearing for Kejriwal, sought more time to file the rejoinder saying there are certain changes in the circumstances and they have not been given a proper legal interview, a plea for which is pending in the high court.

"Let the rejoinder be filed in four weeks," the bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, said.

The counsel for the ED had earlier said the petition against the summonses was infructuous after Kejriwal's arrest by the agency on March 21 in the money laundering case following the high court's refusal to grant him interim protection from coercive action.

On 22 April, the court had given two weeks' time to Kejriwal to file his rejoinder. On the next date of hearing in May, the court allowed him four weeks more to place his stand on record.

The AAP national convenor had approached the high court in the wake of the ninth summons issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on 21 March. The high court bench had on 20 March asked the ED to file its reply with respect to the maintainability of the petition.