Excise policy case: New warrant against Kejriwal, AAP per ED's new chargesheet

A Delhi court, on Tuesday, 9 July, took cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the excise policy case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued a production warrant for Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party for 12 July. He is currently in judicial custody in both the CBI and ED cases.

The ED had filed the eighth chargesheet in the case on 17 May, naming AAP and Kejriwal as accused.

Earlier, on 3 July, Kejriwal had filed a fresh bail petition in the Delhi High Court in a case filed by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

The CBI arrested the AAP leader in a corruption case on 26 June, while he was still in judicial custody in connection with the money-laundering case registered by the ED.

A petition challenging his arrest and remand to the CBI is still pending in the high court. Another case is pending in the trial court — for bail in the ED case.