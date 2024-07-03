Excise 'scam': Arvind Kejriwal's custody in money laundering case extended

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to 12 July in a money-laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

Counsel for Kejriwal mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which said the matter would be heard on Friday.

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, appearing for Kejriwal, asserted that the applicant was taken into illegal custody without following due procedure of law, and has filed a bail plea. “Have filed a bail application. Applicant was taken into illegal custody without complying with section 41," he said.

As the counsel insisted on fixing the plea for hearing on Thursday, justice Manmohan said, “Let the learned judge go through the papers. We will have it day after.”

The court also reserved its order on the application moved by Kejriwal seeking his wife's presence during the medical consultations with the special board constituted by AIIMS under the court's orders on 22 April.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on 26 June from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).