Excise policy: Delhi HC asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 2 July asked the CBI to respond to a plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a corruption case related to the excise policy 'scam'.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and asked it to file its reply within seven days.

The high court said Kejriwal's counsel may file rejoinder, if any, within two days thereafter.

It listed the matter for arguments on 17 July.

Besides his arrest, the AAP national convener has also challenged the trial court's 26 June and 29 June orders by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody and judicial custody till 12 July respectively.

Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the CBI on 26 June from Tihar Jail, where he was in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).