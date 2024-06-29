Excise 'scam': Delhi court sends Kejriwal to judicial custody till 12 July

"Considering the fact that the conspiracy alleged against the accused (Kejriwal) involves a large number of persons who were involved in the formulation and implementation of excise policy and also the persons who acted as facilitators in the use of ill-gotten money, I find that there exist sufficient grounds for remanding the accused to judicial custody'," Special Judge Sunena Sharma said.

"...The investigation is still in progress and may require custodial interrogation of the accused to confront him with more material likely to be collected during the course of the investigation. Accordingly, accused Arvind Kejriwal is remanded to judicial custody till 12 July," the judge added.

Noting the evidence before it, the court said that the investigation revealed that accused Vijay Nair, a close associate of Kejriwal, was the media-in-charge of the Aam Admi Party and he had contacted various liquor manufacturers and traders for demanding undue gratification for incorporation of provisions favourable to them in the excise policy for 2021-22.

It also noted that Kejriwal's name surfaced as one of the "main conspirators of the criminal conspiracy" for various offences under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

"Four chargesheets in the case have already been filed against 17 accused persons including the persons of South group," the court noted.

It said that the investigating officer (IO) had pointed out in the case diary that Kejriwal was not cooperative during his custodial interrogation, nor was he truthful in disclosing facts on many material aspects.

"The IO has pointed out certain incriminatory material collected during the investigation for showing that the ill-gotten money was used during the Goa assembly election for making payments towards the expenses of air tickets and hotel booking during the visits of the accused to Goa from June 2021 to February 2022," the court said.

It said that the IO also showed some incriminatory material showing Kejriwal's chats with certain persons "involved in the transfer of ill-gotten money to Goa through hawala".

According to the IO, as Kejriwal provided an "evasive reply" regarding his connection with these persons, his further custodial may be required to unearth the "larger conspiracy" regarding the formulation and implementation of the excise policy and use of the "ill-gotten money" by Kejriwal and "other top leaders of Aam Admi Party," the court noted.

It observed that while the court can scrutinise the case diary, the material collected by the IO could not be shared with the accused till the agency filed its final report.

In its remand application, the CBI said during the custodial interrogation, Kejriwal did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record.