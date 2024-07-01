Kejriwal challenges his arrest in excise policy case

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court, on Monday, 1 July, challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

On Saturday, 29 June, when Kejriwal’s three-day custody ended, he was produced in a Delhi court by CBI, after which he was sent to judicial custody by the court till 12 July. The court pointed out that his name had surfaced as one of the 'main conspirators' in the excise policy case.

The agency had sought 14-day judicial custody claiming Arvind Kejriwal didn't cooperate in the probe and gave evasive replies and claimed that he could influence witnesses.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kejriwal on 21 March in a money-laundering probe linked to the excise policy case, was arrested by the CBI on 26 June. On 9 April, the Delhi High Court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest, saying there was no illegality and the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

On 20 June, Rouse Avenue court vacation judge Niyay Bindu granted regular bail to Kejriwal on the grounds that Kejriwal's guilt was yet to be established and that the ED had failed to furnish direct evidence linking him to the proceeds of crime in the money-laundering case.