Liquor policy: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 5 July, issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna notified the agency and directed them to respond to the plea, while scheduling the next hearing for 17 July.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of Kejriwal, argued that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader did not pose a flight risk, was not a terrorist and that CBI arrested him after he got bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering case. Singhvi also referred to an SC judgment on the issue to directly approach the high court.

“Arrested after two years, I get bail and they arrest me now," said Singhvi, speaking for the chief minister in court, and outlining the circumstances of his arrest in an alleged scam first notified 2022.

"I am pressing for some interim relief. He is not a proclaimed offender or a terrorist," the senior advocate added.

Initially, the court seemed to agree with the CBI’s argument that Kejriwal should have filed the bail plea in a trial court. However, it later decided to consider the bail plea directly, based on the merits of the case.

The CBI, represented by advocate D.P. Singh, objected to Kejriwal directly approaching the high court instead of first going to the trial court. “You have the benefit of [the] sessions judge's first hearing. You may succeed there,” the judge had said initially.

Singhvi objected to this, stating that it was nothing but avoidance and requested an early date.

However, the high court agreed to take up the bail plea eventually. "Notice accepted. Petitioner has approached directly before the HC, this contention shall be considered at the time of arguments," said Justice Neena Bansal Krishna in her order.