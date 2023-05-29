Delhi HC issues notice to Yasin Malik on NIA plea seeking death penalty for him in terror funding case

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is presently serving a life term, on a plea by the National Investigation Agency seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh also issued warrants for production of Malik before it on August 9. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), argued that the accused indulged in terrorist and secessionist activities and should be awarded death penalty by treating the matter as a “rarest of rare” case.

“In view of the ground that Yasin Malik, sole respondent in this appeal, has inter alia pleaded guilty to a charge under section 121 IPC which provides for an alternate death sentence, we issue notice to him... to be served through the jail superintendent,” the court ordered. Let warrants be issued for his production on the next date of hearing, it added.