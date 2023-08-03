Delhi HC likely to hear today Tihar Jail superintendent's plea seeking to produce Yasin Malik

The Delhi High Court is likely to hear on Thursday Tihar Jail superintendent's application seeking to produce before court Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is undergoing life sentence in a terror funding case, through Video Conference (VC).

The high court is dealing with National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s plea seeking death sentence for him, challenging trial court's order, which handed life imprisonment to Malik.

The jail authority has sought modification of the high court's order directing personal presence of Malik during the hearing, saying that the convict is marked as a "very high risk" prisoner, hence he should be allowed to join the proceedings through VC.