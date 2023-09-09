Delhi HC orders cyber cell probe into AJIO scam involving large-scale money collection

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell to conduct an investigation into a large-scale operation involving the fraudulent collection of money under the name of fashion and lifestyle brand AJIO.

This operation utilises scratch coupons and prize money schemes to deceive individuals.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh stated that the court is convinced that the operation is being carried out by unscrupulous individuals with the

intention of collecting money under the name of 'AJIO' and 'AJIO Online Shopping Private Limited.'

The court said that the fraudulent communications, including letters and scratch cards, are so convincing that recipients are unable to distinguish

them from legitimate communications by AJIO.

The court has directed the Cyber Cell to take urgent action in accordance with law and asked a status report on the investigation's progress.