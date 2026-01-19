Delhi HC quashes 2016 income tax reassessment notices to Prannoy, Radhika Roy

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed income tax reassessment notices issued in 2016 to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, holding that the proceedings were arbitrary and without jurisdiction, and directed the Income Tax Department to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the petitioners as token costs.

A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vinod Kumar observed that subjecting the Roys to reassessment proceedings for a second time on substantially the same issue violated statutory provisions and fundamental principles of fair adjudication.

“The facts of the present case speak volumes as to how the proceedings are arbitrary and contrary to the statutory provisions, besides being against the fundamental principles of adjudicatory process,” the court said while allowing the petitions filed by the Roys.

Quashing the notices dated 31 March 2016 and all consequential proceedings, the bench said that while no amount of costs could fully compensate the harassment caused, the court deemed it appropriate to impose a token cost of Rs 1,00,000 per case on the tax department.

The reassessment notices pertained to the assessment year 2009–10 and were issued in connection with alleged “interest-free” loans received by the Roys from RRPR Holding Private Limited, the promoter entity of NDTV, where both were shareholders and directors at the relevant time.

The court noted that the issue had already been examined in an earlier round of reassessment proceedings initiated in 2011, which concluded in 2013.