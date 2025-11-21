Delhi HC quashes Covid drugs case against Gautam Gambhir

The legal journey of the case was marked by a series of twists. On 20 September 2021, the Delhi High Court had stayed proceedings initiated by the trial court, seeking responses from the Drug Control Department on petitions filed by Gambhir, his family, and the foundation challenging the summons and the criminal complaint. Subsequent developments saw the high court vacate the stay on 9 April 2025, prompting Gambhir to file a fresh plea seeking recall of the order.

During the proceedings, the Drug Control Department had argued against the maintainability of the plea, contending that Gambhir had directly approached the high court without first appealing to the revisional court of sessions. Prosecution counsel further highlighted that while the petitioners had distributed the drugs without a valid licence, their only defence rested on the claim that they had not sold the medications.

With Friday’s pronouncement, the high court has effectively exonerated Gambhir, his family, and the foundation from the shadow of criminal liability, bringing closure to a case that had cast a spotlight on the challenges and legal intricacies surrounding the distribution of COVID-19 related medicines.

The decision is expected to relieve the former cricketer and his family from lingering legal pressures, allowing them to focus once again on their public and philanthropic engagements, free from the scrutiny of this particular litigation.

With PTI inputs