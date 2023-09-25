Delhi HC quashes POCSO case post-settlement

The Delhi High Court has quashed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case following a settlement between the parties involved, who were young individuals.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee quashed an FIR which was registered against the accused under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8/12 of the POCSO Act, after the complainant submitted that she has voluntarily settled all disputes with the petitioners.

She had said that she does not wish to pursue the criminal proceedings against the petitioner and has no objection to the quashing of the FIR.

However, as part of the judgement, the court directed the accused's father to arrange free health checkups by orthopaedic doctors for teachers in 10 government schools in Delhi.