Delhi HC questions 2 pvt schools for refusal to grant admission to EWS student

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from two private schools for their refusal to grant admission to a student in KG class under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category.

Despite the Directorate of Education (DoE) having allotted a seat to the student on three separate occasions, the R.D. Rajpal Public School and Paramount International School, both located in Dwarka, failed to provide admission to the child.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani showing displeasure over the actions, has demanded a response from the principals of the two schools.

The judge said that if the responses provided by the school principals were found to be unsatisfactory, they might be required to appear personally before the court.