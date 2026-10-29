Delhi HC refuses access to Race Course mosque for prayers amid demolition work

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to direct authorities to allow worshippers access to the Race Course mosque in central Delhi, citing safety concerns amid ongoing demolition work in the surrounding area. The Centre assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against the religious structure in the meantime.

Justice Anish Dayal, hearing a petition seeking protection of the mosque, questioned who would be held responsible if someone were injured while entering the premises amid the demolition work.

“If somebody gets injured, who is going to pay compensation?” the judge asked.

Ashish Dixit, standing counsel for the Union government, told the court that the authorities would decide on a representation submitted by the Delhi Waqf Board within four weeks. He said allowing worshippers to enter the mosque would be unsafe at present because of the demolition activity nearby.

Responding to the petitioner's request for access to offer prayers, the court said it could not compel the authorities to permit entry under the prevailing circumstances. The bench also directed the authorities to submit a status report on the demolition work in the area.

Dixit told the court that worshippers were currently not being allowed access to a temple on the premises either.

Syed Ahmed Saud, the petitioner, has sought protection for the Race Course mosque, which has been a notified Waqf property since 1977. Located within the Jaipur Polo Ground complex, the mosque is also the subject of a plea seeking restoration of access for prayers and protection against demolition.

The Centre took over the Jaipur Polo Ground in June and the adjoining Delhi Race Club in August.

During an earlier hearing, the Centre's counsel said the electricity and water supplies to the mosque had been discontinued to prevent risks to the public while other structures on the premises were being demolished.