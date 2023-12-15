Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea for urgent implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 15 December, refused to entertain a petition urging the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to urgently implement the Women's Reservation Bill 2023, ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the petition resembled a public interest litigation (PIL) and suggested the petitioner withdraw the plea and file a fresh PIL. The court also granted petitioner Yogamaya MG the liberty to file a new PIL properly framed according to Delhi High Court rules.

Counsel for the Central government objected to the maintainability of the plea, stating its nature as a PIL. Although the plea was withdrawn, the counsel expressed intent to contest the petition when refiled.