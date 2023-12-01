Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking introduction of Uniform Civil Code

The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking introduction and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country and pointed out that the Law Commission of India was already looking into the matter.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that the Supreme Court of India in April had said that enactment of a law falls within the domain of the legislature, so an order or writ cannot be issued to the legislature.

The Public Interest Litigations filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others including Nighat Abbas and Amber Zaid were withdrawn. In the petition, Upadhyay had sought a direction on the union government to constitute a Judicial Commission or a High-Level Expert Committee to draft a UCC, after considering best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions.