Delhi HC restrains company infringing Cadbury's Trademark, fines nearly Rs 16L

After going through the detailed submissions of the parties, the court said: "Accordingly, actual costs of Rs 15,86,928 are awarded in favour of the Plaintiffs, in terms of the relief as sought in paragraph (D) of the prayer clause as set out in the Plaint."



In the order, the court noted that the defendant has been irregular in its appearance before the Court and has contributed to the delay of the 2005 suit.



"The defendant has also not denied having sold chocolates under the infringing packaging. The search report of the defendant placed on record shows that the defendant had adopted a packaging with the same illustrations and blue/purple colour as that of the plaintiffs' product. Therefore, the impugned packaging of the defendant's product sold under the mark 'JAMES BOND'/'JAMEY BOND' has clearly infringed the plaintiffs' rights in the mark 'CADBURY GEMS', as also, the copyright in respect of the products sold under the said mark," read the order.