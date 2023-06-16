Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on default bail pleas by Satyendar Jain's aides in PMLA case

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s stand on the default bail applications submitted by senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain's aides Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, the co-accused in a money laundering case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, while posting the matter for June 26, issued notice on the bail applications and asked the investigative agency to submit a status report on the ongoing investigation.

Claiming that the charge sheet is incomplete, the accused persons had previously approached the trial court, contending that they should be granted default bail.