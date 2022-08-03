Delhi HC seeks NIA's response on plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea moved by Kashmiri separatist and radical group Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi against the seizure of her house in Srinagar.



Issuing notice in the matter, a division bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal posted the matter for further hearing on September 28.



In her plea, Andrabi argued that the interpretation of the earlier Special Court Judge of the Patiala House Court in the national capital to treat the house as her office because she gave an interview there is devoid of merit.



"That the interpretation of the Special Judge sitting in appeal that giving an interview in the house would tantamount to an act of terrorism is completely devoid of merit because it was not the Appellant who had called the mediapersons at her home to take the interview but rather it was the mediapersons who had gone to her home to take the interviews... So it cannot be said that the appellant was using her house to spread terrorism," her plea read.