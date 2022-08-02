Jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike

Malik was convicted in connection with a 2017 terror funding case and sentenced to life imprisonment on May 25 by the National Investigation Agency special court in Delhi in which he pleaded guilty to all charges.



Recently, on July 15, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed identified Yasin Malik as her abductor three decades back.



Rubaiya Sayeed was abducted in 1989 and her release was managed by swapping four jailed militant commanders when her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the then Home Minister in the V.P. Singh government.



Rubaiya Sayeed, listed as the witness for the prosecution, appeared before the CBI court in Jammu and identified Malik and three other accused as her abductors.



Malik is currently lodged at Jail No. 7 of the Tihar Prison.The NIA Court in its order had awarded two life sentences and five punishments of 10 years of 'Rigorous Imprisonment' each to the convict. Rigorous imprisonment means confinement of the offender in a manner that increases the hardship of the jail term based upon the nature of the offence by subjecting the offender to special arrangements in the jail. However, despite Court orders, Malik has not been given any work inside the prison due to security reasons.