Yasin Malik back in Tihar, still on hunger strike

When asked the reason behind his hunger strike, the official refrained from divulging any details. However, prison sources said that the Kashmiri separatist is protesting against the agencies that are investigating his cases.



Malik was arrested immediately after the February 2019 terror strike by Jaish-e-Mohammad and has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail for over two years.



The killing of the 40 CRPF personnel in a bomb blast on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, came as a turning point. Within days, Malik was lifted from his Srinagar residence.



His JKLF, along with Jamaat-e-Islami, was banned.



The country's premeir probe agencies got two high profile cases -- Rubaiya Sayeed's kidnapping on December 8, 1989 and the assassination of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on January 25, 1990 -- revived against Malik after a freeze of 10 long years.



Malik was convicted in connection with a 2017 terror funding case and sentenced to life imprisonment on May 25 by the National Investigation Agency special court in Delhi in which he pleaded guilty to all charges.