Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik hospitalised

The jailed separatist leader, who is currently lodged at Jail No. 7 of the Tihar Prison, went on hunger strike on July 22. When asked the reason behind his hunger strike, the official refrained from divulging any details further, however, prison sources said that Malik is protesting against the agencies that are investigating his cases.



"Malik is alleging that his case is not being investigated properly, hence he went on an indefinite hunger strike," sources said.



Notably, Malik is not just separated from the outside world, he is even kept alone inside the prison, away from nearly 13,000 prisoners there.



The Tihar prison's Jail Number 7, where Malik is lodged, has been always in the limelight as it has housed several high-profile prisoners, including former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, former Union Minister A. Raja, Sahara head Subrata Roy, Christian Michel among several others.