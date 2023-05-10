Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against Manoj Tiwari in Sisodia's defamation case

During the course of hearing on Wednesday, Tiwari's counsel submitted that the Supreme Court, while deciding the SLP moved by Tiwari in connection with defamation case, only dealt with the question of grant of sanction under Criminal Procedure Code and that the subsequent petition was maintainable in view of certain subsequent facts.



The court was further informed that out of the six accused persons, proceedings qua Gupta were quashed by the Supreme Court and were stayed against four others, except Tiwari.



Continuing with the proceedings against Tiwari when they have already been stayed against other accused, will not help.