Delhi HC to hear plea on removing anti-Ramdev links on May 10

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on May 10 a batch of pleas filed by Google and social media giants Facebook and Twitter challenging a single-judge order asking them to globally remove link of a video containing defamatory contents against yoga guru Swami Ramdev.



A division bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Jasmeet Singh, while posting the matter to May 10, directed the parties to file written submissions at least three days before the next hearing. The bench also said that the earlier interim order, in which it was directed not to take any contempt proceedings against the appellants, will continue.



The matter came before the present bench after Justice Vipin Sanghi had recused himself from hearing the pleas of the IT giants last month.