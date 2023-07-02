Delhi HC to pass order on narco tests

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce its order on Monday on a PIL seeking directions to police to ask complainants about their willingness to undergo scientific tests like narco, polygraph and brain mapping during the investigation to prove their allegations in a bid to control "fake cases".

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which had reserved its order on the public interest litigation (PIL) matter on May 15, is scheduled to pass the verdict on Monday.

During the hearing earlier, the court had said "we are not lawmakers" and that the petitioner has to establish his case on merits.