Delhi HC to pass order on plea by BJP MLAs against suspension today

The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday, 6 March on petitions filed by seven BJP MLAs from the city challenging their indefinite suspension from the Legislative Assembly for interrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address at the start of the Budget session.

Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the order on the pleas on 27 February after hearing the counsel for the suspended legislators and the Assembly.

The seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs -- Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan and Vijender Gupta -- moved the court last month challenging their suspension from the Assembly till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee.

The pronouncement is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm.

The MLAs had contended that their suspension till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee was in violation of the applicable rules.

The Assembly authorities had, on the other hand, assured the court that the suspension of the MLAs was not an attempt to stifle dissent in the House and was rather a "self-discipline" mechanism in the face of a "series of misdemeanours" by the opposition legislators.