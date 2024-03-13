Delhi HC to pass order on plea by Congress in tax demand case today

The Delhi High Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a petition by the Congress challenging an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal which refused to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department for recovery of outstanding dues of more than Rs 100 crore.

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav is scheduled to deliver the order at 2:15 PM.

The bench had reserved its order on Tuesday after hearing the submissions on behalf of the Congress and the I-T department.

The Congress approached the high court after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on 8 March dismissed the party's application seeking a stay on the 13 February notice of the I-T department initiating recovery proceedings against it.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore.

The counsel for the Congress had urged the court to grant it some protection otherwise the party would collapse.

He had said notification for the Lok Sabha elections is expected in the next few days and the party is under tremendous pressure as its bank accounts have been frozen.