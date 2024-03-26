Delhi HC wants Centre's stand on Centre for Policy Research FCRA licence

The Delhi High Court has sought the union government's stand on a plea by public think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) against the cancellation of its FCRA licence.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, in an order passed last week, issued notice on the appeal by the organisation against the union government's decision and granted time to its counsel to file a short response in two weeks.

The appeal was "vehemently opposed" by the government's lawyer, the order noted.

On January 10, the union home ministry cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of CPR for allegedly (mis)utilising foreign funds to affect India's economic interests and to aid protests and legal battles against development projects.

When the FCRA registration of an organisation is cancelled or suspended, it is barred from receiving any funding from abroad or foreign donors. The public think tank has termed the government move "incomprehensible and disproportionate".