Delhi HC converts PIL into revision petition against POCSO Act judgment

In an unprecedented move, the Delhi High Court exercised its suo motu revision powers to transform a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) into a revision plea against a trial court's decision to close a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) involving child pornography.

A division bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora intervened due to what they deemed "manifest illegalities" and "miscarriage of justice" in the trial court's order.

The court pointed out that the trial court failed to consider the definition of 'child pornography' under Section 2(da) of the POCSO Act while interpreting Section 15(2) of the same law.

It said that any sexually explicit material involving or appearing to depict a child constitutes child pornography, warranting the invocation of Section 15.