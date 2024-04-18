False depiction of victim as minor in POCSO cases abuse of process of court: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has directed that in cases of sexual offences against children, police must ensure that a medical report determining the victim's age is drawn up at the outset and is submitted to the court without any delay.

The court said discrepancies in the victim's age in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases can substantially affect the rights and liberties of the accused.

It granted bail to Ghaziabad-resident Aman, alias Vansh, who was lodged in the jail since 5 December, 2023 last year in a POCSO case.

"False depiction of a victim as a minor in POCSO Act cases is an abuse of the process of court." Justice Ajay Bhanot said on Tuesday.

He observed that the victim's age as mentioned in the prosecution case is often found to be at variance with the age determined by the expert medical boards in a large number of cases.

"At times there are multiple contradictions in age-related documents available with the prosecution. Numerous cases of false implication and abuse of POCSO (Protection of Children from of Sexual Offences) Act have also been noticed. Runaway couples of young age are criminalized in the process," Justice Bhanot observed.

The accused's counsel submitted that the victim was wrongly shown as a 16-year-old minor in the FIR only to falsely implicate his client under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act.

The court noted that in the instant case, the medical examination to determine the victim's age was not conducted at the time of the applicant's arrest. Instead, the report was prepared later revealing the victim's age to be 17 years.