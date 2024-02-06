Is Patanjali's toothpaste really non-veg?

The Delhi High Court has directed the committee constituted by the Union Ayush ministry to provide its recommendations on establishing criteria to categorise raw materials used in drug production as vegetarian, non-vegetarian or 'other'.

The directive came in response to a plea filed by lawyer Yatin Sharma, alleging that Patanjali's tooth cleansing product Divya Manjan contains non-vegetarian ingredients despite being labeled as vegetarian.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the committee, formed by the Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani Drugs Technical Advisory Board (ASUDTAB), to submit its recommendations within 10 weeks.

Sharma accused Patanjali of misleading the public and sought action against the company for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and deceiving customers. He had filed a complaint with the Ayush ministry last July, prompting the ministry's response stating that there were no provisions for indicating non-vegetarian ingredients in products under the labelling rules.