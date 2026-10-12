Delhi HC gives police until 13 October to respond to IYC protest plea
Congress youth wing challenges denial of permission for a Jantar Mantar demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities
The Delhi High Court has given Delhi Police until 13 October to respond to the Indian Youth Congress’s plea for permission to protest at Jantar Mantar
The IYC is challenging the police’s 1 October refusal to allow the demonstration against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
The Congress youth wing is demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls
The Delhi High Court on Monday gave Delhi Police until 13 October to respond to a petition by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) challenging the refusal of permission to hold a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.
Justice Amit Mahajan listed the matter for Tuesday after Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for Delhi Police, said he would obtain instructions and inform the court at the next hearing.
Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the IYC, pressed for the petition to be heard on Monday. He argued that it had been filed four days earlier, giving the police’s counsel sufficient time to seek instructions.
The Congress youth wing, through its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, has challenged an 1 October police communication denying permission for the demonstration.
The proposed protest centres on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the IYC demanding Kumar’s resignation.
The SIR exercise concerns the revision of voter lists, making questions about the inclusion or removal of eligible voters central to the dispute. The IYC’s proposed demonstration seeks to press its demand for accountability over the alleged irregularities.
Monday’s proceedings concerned the police response to the request for protest permission. The court listed the petition for further hearing without granting permission for the demonstration.
With PTI inputs