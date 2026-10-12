Delhi HC gives police until 13 October to respond to IYC protest plea

The Delhi High Court has given Delhi Police until 13 October to respond to the Indian Youth Congress’s plea for permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

The IYC is challenging the police’s 1 October refusal to allow the demonstration against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

The Congress youth wing is demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

The Delhi High Court on Monday gave Delhi Police until 13 October to respond to a petition by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) challenging the refusal of permission to hold a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

Justice Amit Mahajan listed the matter for Tuesday after Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for Delhi Police, said he would obtain instructions and inform the court at the next hearing.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the IYC, pressed for the petition to be heard on Monday. He argued that it had been filed four days earlier, giving the police’s counsel sufficient time to seek instructions.