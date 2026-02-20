Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Kajol in personality rights case

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Bollywood actor Kajol, restraining several entities from exploiting her personality and publicity rights without consent and directing the removal of objectionable material circulated in her name.

A single-judge bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh passed an ad-interim injunction in a suit filed by the actor, observing that a prima facie case had been established for safeguarding her identity from unauthorised commercial use.

The court barred the defendants from using Kajol’s photographs and other distinctive attributes to sell merchandise or derive commercial gain without her approval. It also ordered the immediate takedown of obscene and pornographic content allegedly published online using her name and likeness.

In its observations, the court emphasised that no individual or entity could commercially exploit the actor’s identity without her consent. It further noted that social media platforms and online intermediaries are obligated to act swiftly once notified of infringing content.