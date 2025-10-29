Delhi HC pulls up ANI for directly going to YouTube to block news channel

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up news agency ANI (Asian News International) for directly approaching YouTube to block Dynamite News Network’s channel despite the matter being sub judice, calling the news agency’s conduct "undeserving and unjustified".

A division bench of Justices C. Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla dismissed ANI’s appeal against a single judge’s 14 October order that had directed YouTube to unblock the Dynamite News channel, observing that ANI’s actions amounted to an attempt to circumvent court proceedings.

“We express our displeasure in the manner the appellant has proceeded in this matter,” the bench said. “The manner in which ANI managed to get the March 21 order reversed and the respondent’s YouTube channel blocked by directly approaching YouTube, in respect of URLs prior to that order, deserves to be deprecated.”

During the hearing, senior advocates Chander Lall and Kunal Vajani, representing Dynamite News editor-in-chief Manoj Tibrewal Aakash, argued that ANI had failed to obtain relief from the court in its copyright suit and instead approached YouTube directly to achieve the same result.

“ANI wanted us to take their licence. We went through negotiations and mediation, and threats were handed out saying our channel would be removed if we didn’t take their licence,” the senior counsel submitted. “I have removed everything.”

The dispute stems from a copyright infringement suit ANI filed earlier this year, alleging that Dynamite News had reproduced nine of its videos without permission. On 21 March, the single judge recorded Dynamite News’ undertaking that it had taken down all nine videos and would refrain from using ANI content in future.