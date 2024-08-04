'Newest media' outmatches journalism's biggest names, so a Broadcasting Bill

The NATO definition of the word ‘propaganda’ is: ‘information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a political cause or point of view’.

In Old India, propaganda was managed by controlling Doordarshan. Or at least, that is what political parties assumed. The news segments in the evenings reported on the government and its agenda. The Opposition was given no space. This was accepted as natural.

During elections, however, the Opposition would demand to be given as much screen time as the ruling party, especially in delivering their manifestos. Party leaders would read them out in front of the camera, and smaller parties would then ask to be given as much time as the larger ones.

With the coming of private news channels a quarter of a century ago, this changed and, instead of Doordarshan (or perhaps along with it, at least in the initial years), senior party leaders would come to those new studios for panel discussions. Some of the senior journalists who are around today are the product of that time, particularly those who on Star News (which became NDTV).

However, the phenomenon of Godi media, beginning in the months before 2014, reversed the clock on propaganda. This time, it was much worse than in Old India and more damaging.

On Doordarshan, the Opposition was merely ignored; it was not daily vilified, attacked and called 'anti-national'. On Doordarshan, even when it was in the hands of hypocrites, minorities were not a constant target and distraction was not the only game. In New India, this became the daily fare of the channels and remained so for a decade.