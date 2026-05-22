Delhi HC pulls up WFI over decision to declare Vinesh Phogat ineligible

The Delhi High Court on Friday sharply criticised the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for declaring star wrestler Vinesh Phogat “ineligible” to participate in domestic competitions and directed the Centre to constitute an expert panel to assess her case for a comeback ahead of the Asian Games selection trials.

A bench comprising chief justice D.K. Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia questioned the federation’s decision to prevent Phogat from competing after returning from a maternity break, observing that motherhood should not be treated as a disadvantage in sports.

“Motherhood is celebrated in the country, should it come to the detriment of a person?” the court orally remarked while hearing Phogat’s appeal against a single-judge order refusing immediate relief.

The bench also took exception to the WFI’s sudden departure from its earlier practice of allowing reputed athletes to compete despite eligibility concerns.

“Deviation from the earlier circular speaks volumes. Don’t conduct yourself like this. This is not in the best interest of sports,” the court observed, adding that the federation should not act with “vengeance”.