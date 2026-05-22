Delhi HC pulls up WFI over decision to declare Vinesh Phogat ineligible
Phogat’s counsel argues that the move is aimed specifically at preventing her return to competitive wrestling
The Delhi High Court on Friday sharply criticised the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for declaring star wrestler Vinesh Phogat “ineligible” to participate in domestic competitions and directed the Centre to constitute an expert panel to assess her case for a comeback ahead of the Asian Games selection trials.
A bench comprising chief justice D.K. Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia questioned the federation’s decision to prevent Phogat from competing after returning from a maternity break, observing that motherhood should not be treated as a disadvantage in sports.
“Motherhood is celebrated in the country, should it come to the detriment of a person?” the court orally remarked while hearing Phogat’s appeal against a single-judge order refusing immediate relief.
The bench also took exception to the WFI’s sudden departure from its earlier practice of allowing reputed athletes to compete despite eligibility concerns.
“Deviation from the earlier circular speaks volumes. Don’t conduct yourself like this. This is not in the best interest of sports,” the court observed, adding that the federation should not act with “vengeance”.
The court asked the Centre to ensure Phogat is allowed to participate in the Asian Games selection trials scheduled for 30 and 31 May. It also directed the government to form a panel of experts to evaluate her fitness and competitive readiness.
“Ask the experts to evaluate her chances… Ensure that she participates,” the bench orally told the government counsel.
The Centre informed the court that the Sports Authority of India framework permits relaxation in eligibility rules under special circumstances.
Phogat had challenged the WFI’s decision declaring her ineligible for domestic events till 26 June 2026. The federation cited anti-doping regulations requiring athletes returning from retirement to serve a mandatory six-month notice period.
However, Phogat’s counsel argued that the move was aimed specifically at preventing her return to competitive wrestling. Referring to a show-cause notice issued to her on May 9 — a day before she participated in a domestic tournament in Gonda — her lawyer claimed “somebody is clutching at straws” to force her out.
The High Court also expressed displeasure over the wording of the show-cause notice, which reportedly referred to her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as a “national shame”.
“Why can’t it be presumed that you changed the criteria for her?” the bench asked the federation.
Phogat, who gave birth in July 2025, had recently resumed training and appeared at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda despite the federation’s order.
The wrestler remains one of the most recognisable faces in Indian sport, having also emerged as a leading figure in the 2023 protests by women wrestlers against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.
In August 2024, Phogat suffered heartbreak at the Paris Olympics after being disqualified from the women’s 50kg final for being 100 grams overweight during the morning weigh-in.
With PTI inputs
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