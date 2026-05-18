Delhi HC declines interim relief to Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games trials row
Court asks WFI to conclude proceedings on show-cause notice by 6 July
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant immediate relief to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she sought permission to participate in the selection trials for this year’s Asian Games despite being declared “ineligible” by the Wrestling Federation of India.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said relief could not be granted “without hearing the other side” and directed the WFI to conclude proceedings arising out of the show-cause notice issued to Phogat by 6 July.
The court, however, allowed Phogat to submit a “comprehensive reply” to the federation regarding allegations of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations levelled against her.
Court cites ‘competing interests’
The wrestler had approached the court seeking directions to allow her participation in the Asian Games selection trials scheduled for 30 and 31 May.
Appearing for Phogat, senior counsel argued that international sporting norms protected the ranking and status of female athletes during maternity breaks, but the latest WFI policy effectively excluded her from competition.
“You have already been declared ineligible. How can we grant you that relief without hearing the other side?” Justice Kaurav observed orally.
“The policy will have to be looked into. There are competing interests. Yes, we appreciate that you were on a maternity break, but at the same time national interest is there,” the judge added.
The court issued notices to the WFI and the Centre and granted them two weeks to file replies.
‘Something more than what meets the eye’
Phogat’s counsel alleged there appeared to be more behind the timing of the federation’s action.
He argued that the show-cause notice was issued on 9 May, just before the wrestler was barred from participating in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda held on 10 and 11 May.
“The show-cause notice is issued to me on May 9. You raise issues of the Paris Olympics 2024. There is something more than what meets the eye,” the senior counsel submitted.
The court subsequently permitted Phogat to file a detailed response and directed the WFI to place its final decision on record before the next hearing on 6 July.
WFI cites anti-doping rules
The WFI had declared Phogat ineligible to compete in domestic events until 26 June 2026, citing a mandatory six-month notice period linked to athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping regulations.
Despite the restriction, Phogat had appeared at the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.
Phogat was among the leading wrestlers who participated in protests in 2023 against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.
In August 2024, she was disqualified from the women’s 50kg final at the Paris Olympics 2024 after being found 100 grams overweight during the morning weigh-in.
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