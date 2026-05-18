Delhi HC declines interim relief to Vinesh Phogat in Asian Games trials row

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant immediate relief to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she sought permission to participate in the selection trials for this year’s Asian Games despite being declared “ineligible” by the Wrestling Federation of India.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said relief could not be granted “without hearing the other side” and directed the WFI to conclude proceedings arising out of the show-cause notice issued to Phogat by 6 July.

The court, however, allowed Phogat to submit a “comprehensive reply” to the federation regarding allegations of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations levelled against her.

Court cites ‘competing interests’

The wrestler had approached the court seeking directions to allow her participation in the Asian Games selection trials scheduled for 30 and 31 May.

Appearing for Phogat, senior counsel argued that international sporting norms protected the ranking and status of female athletes during maternity breaks, but the latest WFI policy effectively excluded her from competition.

“You have already been declared ineligible. How can we grant you that relief without hearing the other side?” Justice Kaurav observed orally.

“The policy will have to be looked into. There are competing interests. Yes, we appreciate that you were on a maternity break, but at the same time national interest is there,” the judge added.

The court issued notices to the WFI and the Centre and granted them two weeks to file replies.