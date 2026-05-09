WFI bars Vinesh Phogat from domestic competition till June 26, issues show-cause notice

The Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday declared Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete in domestic tournaments until 26 June 2026 and issued her a detailed show-cause notice alleging indiscipline, anti-doping rule violations and conduct detrimental to Indian wrestling.

The decision effectively blocks the two-time World Championships medallist from making her planned return at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda beginning Sunday. Vinesh had stepped away from competitive wrestling in 2024 following her disqualification from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

In its 15-page notice, the federation accused the wrestler of causing “lasting damage to the reputation of Indian wrestling” and violating provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW (United World Wrestling) regulations and anti-doping norms.

WFI president Sanjay Singh said compliance with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) regulations was mandatory and that the burden of proving eligibility rested with the athlete.

“We have to see if WADA rules have been followed properly. She has to complete the mandatory six-month notice period before she becomes eligible to compete again,” Singh told PTI.

Anti-doping return rules central to dispute

The federation said Vinesh had failed to satisfy provisions under Article 5.7 of the UWW Anti-Doping Rules governing athletes returning from retirement. According to WFI, athletes resuming competition must notify the international body six months in advance and remain available for doping tests during that period.

The federation referred to a December 2024 e-mail in which Vinesh allegedly informed UWW Anti-Doping authorities that she was on a “sabbatical until August 2025”. WFI claimed that her later communication in December 2025 indicating an intention to return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics did not fulfil the mandatory notice requirement.

The notice also cited a communication from the International Testing Agency (ITA) recording a “missed test” against Vinesh after anti-doping officials were allegedly unable to locate her for testing on 18 December 2025.

WFI further referred to an earlier whereabouts failure notice reportedly issued by National Anti-Doping Agency in September 2024.