WFI bars Vinesh Phogat from domestic competition till June 26, issues show-cause notice
Federation cites anti-doping return rules, Paris Olympics disqualification and alleged indiscipline; wrestler asked to respond within 14 days
The Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday declared Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete in domestic tournaments until 26 June 2026 and issued her a detailed show-cause notice alleging indiscipline, anti-doping rule violations and conduct detrimental to Indian wrestling.
The decision effectively blocks the two-time World Championships medallist from making her planned return at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda beginning Sunday. Vinesh had stepped away from competitive wrestling in 2024 following her disqualification from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
In its 15-page notice, the federation accused the wrestler of causing “lasting damage to the reputation of Indian wrestling” and violating provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW (United World Wrestling) regulations and anti-doping norms.
WFI president Sanjay Singh said compliance with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) regulations was mandatory and that the burden of proving eligibility rested with the athlete.
“We have to see if WADA rules have been followed properly. She has to complete the mandatory six-month notice period before she becomes eligible to compete again,” Singh told PTI.
Anti-doping return rules central to dispute
The federation said Vinesh had failed to satisfy provisions under Article 5.7 of the UWW Anti-Doping Rules governing athletes returning from retirement. According to WFI, athletes resuming competition must notify the international body six months in advance and remain available for doping tests during that period.
The federation referred to a December 2024 e-mail in which Vinesh allegedly informed UWW Anti-Doping authorities that she was on a “sabbatical until August 2025”. WFI claimed that her later communication in December 2025 indicating an intention to return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics did not fulfil the mandatory notice requirement.
The notice also cited a communication from the International Testing Agency (ITA) recording a “missed test” against Vinesh after anti-doping officials were allegedly unable to locate her for testing on 18 December 2025.
WFI further referred to an earlier whereabouts failure notice reportedly issued by National Anti-Doping Agency in September 2024.
Paris Olympics disqualification revisited
A significant portion of the notice focused on Vinesh’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she exceeded the women’s 50kg weight limit by 100 grams ahead of the gold medal bout against American wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt.
The federation said the incident denied India a “certain Olympic medal” and led to negative international publicity for Indian wrestling. Vinesh had earlier stunned Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki in the opening round before reaching the final.
WFI cited previous disciplinary precedents, noting that Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was suspended for one year in 2025 for failing to make weight at the World Championships, while wrestler Neha Sangwan received a two-year suspension in a separate case.
Federation raises issue of dual-category participation
The federation also questioned Vinesh’s participation in both the 50kg and 53kg categories during selection trials held in Patiala in March 2024 for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.
At the time, wrestling administration in India was being handled by an IOA (Indian Olympic Association)-appointed ad-hoc committee following suspension of WFI activities.
WFI alleged that UWW rules permit wrestlers to compete in only one weight category during an event and claimed complaints had been received regarding disruption and delays during the trials.
The federation has asked Vinesh to explain within 14 days why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against her under provisions dealing with indiscipline, unsporting behaviour and conduct prejudicial to the interests of the federation and the sport.
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