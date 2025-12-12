Vinesh Phogat ends retirement to chase LA 2028 Olympic dream

Star Indian wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat on Friday announced that she will come out of retirement to mount a fresh campaign for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, saying that “the fire never left” her despite the turmoil that followed her Paris 2024 heartbreak and the intense political scrutiny she has faced since.

The 31-year-old had shocked the sporting world by stepping away from wrestling after her dramatic and emotionally shattering disqualification for being 100 grams over the weight limit before the 50kg Olympic gold-medal bout in Paris. The episode triggered widespread debate, and though Phogat later appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a joint silver medal, the tribunal upheld the result.

Her retirement soon after coincided with a major shift in her public life: she entered politics, contested the Haryana elections, and was elected as an MLA from Julana on a Congress ticket.

But the months following Paris were marked not only by grief and transition but also by sustained online abuse from right-wing ecosystems, which repeatedly targeted her for her activism, her criticisms of sports governance, and her prominent role in the wrestlers’ protests. Much of the trolling was deeply misogynistic, and Congress leaders had publicly accused the ruling establishment’s supporters of orchestrating it.

Reflecting on this period, Vinesh wrote in a deeply personal social media post: "People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe."