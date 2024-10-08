Vinesh Phogat rises from the mat to the Haryana assembly

If resolve had a face, Vinesh Phogat's would certainly bear a close resemblance to it, if not be it.

A veteran on the wrestling mat, an icon whose Olympic dream was shattered more than once by cruel twists of fate, a fierce voice that stood up to the establishment... And now she is the Congress’ newly elected legislator in the Haryana assembly.

Phogat, the cynosure of many an eye in the run-up to the Haryana elections, won her debut election from Julana with a margin of 6,015 votes.

It was a tough morning, with the 30-year-old at several points trailing or neck-and-neck with her BJP rival Yogesh Kumar. But the pint-sized dynamo from Charkhi Dadri won the day — no small feat for her maiden foray into politics, and a victory she will savour for a long time.

For once, it seemed, enough was enough for the young woman. Enough to beat a four-way contest, to take back a seat the Congress had not won since 2005 and to become the first woman wrestler to win an election in the state.

The former grappler is living a life so engrossing it wouldn't be a surprise if she soon becomes an inspiration for a mega-budget Bollywood biopic.