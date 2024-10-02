Priyanka Gandhi encouraged me to wrestle again: Vinesh Phogat at rally

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to women voters in Haryana's Julana by sharing anecdotes of her visit to a farmer’s home, praising the determination of the women of the state. Priyanka was campaigning for Congress candidate and former Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in the poll-bound state, where elections are scheduled for 5 October.

Commending Phogat on her resilience following the recent incident at the Paris Olympics where the wrestler was denied a silver medal for being 100 gm overweight, Priyanka also attacked the BJP on its controversial agriculture laws, the Agnipath scheme, and unemployment.

Speaking about her visit to a farmer's home, Priyanka said she met him when her daughter was enrolled in a basketball coaching camp in Haryana, and he was working in a nearby field. “The old man who I called daadu (grandfather) was harvesting his crop. I went up to him and asked him to teach me how to harvest crops. He didn't know who I was, but he agreed and after some time, took me to his house. His entire family greeted me as one of their own,” she said.

“I had spent four or five hours there when their son Manoj came in. He had worked for the Congress in Rae Bareilly and immediately recognised me. Almost eight years have passed since then, but Manoj and his daadu and daadi still visit my home. This is the culture of Haryana. This is how affectionate Haryana’s people are,” Priyanka said.