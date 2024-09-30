Change those who talk about 'changing' Constitution: Priyanka in Haryana

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the BJP government in Haryana, saying people of the state should replace those who speak about "changing" the Constitution and "insult them at every level".

In her first rally ahead of the 5 October assembly polls, Priyanka attacked the BJP over the lack of jobs in the state and the wrestlers' protest, among other issues.

"The time has come for you to carefully use your votes, a right given by the Constitution. If today you get divided, if any party tries to divide you and if you fall for their tricks then you will not get your honour back," she said.

"This Constitution gave you respect. This Constitution has given you rights. Change those who talk about changing the Constitution," said Priyanka while addressing the rally in Ambala's Naraingarh.

Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Haryana Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja were also present at the rally.