Change those who talk about 'changing' Constitution: Priyanka in Haryana
Says youth from state have to migrate to places like Delhi and Mumbai in search of jobs
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the BJP government in Haryana, saying people of the state should replace those who speak about "changing" the Constitution and "insult them at every level".
In her first rally ahead of the 5 October assembly polls, Priyanka attacked the BJP over the lack of jobs in the state and the wrestlers' protest, among other issues.
"The time has come for you to carefully use your votes, a right given by the Constitution. If today you get divided, if any party tries to divide you and if you fall for their tricks then you will not get your honour back," she said.
"This Constitution gave you respect. This Constitution has given you rights. Change those who talk about changing the Constitution," said Priyanka while addressing the rally in Ambala's Naraingarh.
Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Haryana Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja were also present at the rally.
Addressing another rally in Kurukshetra's Thanesar, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana were "running for only big industrialists".
"They can get anything for Ambani ji and Adani ji. Everything is for them. Their debt is waived and their industries are promoted," she claimed. "You work hard but you are not heard... Everything is happening for the welfare of only big industrialists. You open your eyes and see who is speaking lies and who is speaking truth."
In Ambala, she alleged that the BJP has "insulted" people at every level. She said farmers, jawans and sportspersons stand for the honour of the country. Haryana's children, "sisters" and elderly people protect the country's honour every time, she said.
"The BJP has been in government for the past 10 years in Haryana. What did they give you in return? They (BJP government) insulted you and disrespected you at every level," she said. Attacking the ruling BJP over the now-repealed three farm laws, she said, "You held a protest against them and you got tear gas shells and lathis. You were not heard."
On the BJP's promise of giving minimum support price (MSP) on 24 crops, she said 10 of those crops are not even grown in the state. "You were betrayed at every level," she alleged.
Asserting that Haryana has a lot of unemployment, the Congress general-secretary asked those gathered for the rally, "How many of you got employment from this government?"
Youths of the state have to migrate to places like Delhi and Mumbai in search of jobs, she said. "But the government in Haryana which has been in power for 10 years did not respect them (youth). What did the youth get? They got unemployment. A scheme like Agniveer was brought," Priyanka Gandhi said and added that they would continue if the BJP returned to power in the state.
On the wrestlers' issue, she said they play in the Olympics and do immense hard work. "What was done to them? They were forced to sit on roads. The prime minister did not even spare five minutes to meet them," she said, referring to the protest by some wrestlers against then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment last year.
Referring to the protest by wrestlers at Kurukshetra, she said they sat on the road, demanding justice. She alleged that Prime Minister Modi did nothing for them while the wrestlers kept crying.
She said Vinesh Phogat is the Congress candidate, dubbing her brave and the identity of Haryana. "I feel proud whenever I see her. She said if by entering politics, her protest gets strength and Haryana sisters get justice then she will enter politics and fight for them," she said. Phogat is the party candidate from Julana seat.
Priyanka also attacked the BJP-led Centre over the issue of inflation. She appealed to women, telling them that they were facing inflation. "A gas cylinder is available at Rs 1,200. After a few days, Navrtari will start. This is a time of festival. There is happiness and also nervousness. Guests will come, houses are to be decorated — the festival is to be celebrated but how will money come?" she asked.
In Ambala, the senior Congress leader also said people are struggling due to inflation but the government is doing nothing to help. She said there is a dearth of jobs for the youth because of leaks and scams in job recruitment exams. "Not even a single recruitment is made. Government posts are lying vacant. What is your future today?" she asked.
"If you need justice, then throw out this government. Remove this government. You got nothing from this government but only tall claims," she said.
Gandhi also asked why Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders were talking about employment now. "Why didn't they do it in 10 years? Why were farmers, youths, wrestlers and women not heard in the last 10 years," she asked. They are just repeating what they said 10 years back, she said.
She further said the Parivar Pehchhan Patra (family ID) scheme has become another issue for people. "You are facing hardships because of this. Except this, they did not bring anything new for you," she said.
Vote for a government that will work for the people, the Congress general-secretary added.
