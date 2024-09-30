Haryana: Rahul Gandhi's schemes for farmers, women to stymie 'Adani tsunami'

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while campaigning in Haryana ahead of the assembly elections, reaffirmed their strong support for the state's farmers, framing the upcoming polls as a battle between a "people's government" and a "government controlled by industrial giants".

Addressing a rally in Naraingarh, Ambala, as part of the party's Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for a regime change in the state, given that the current BJP government had benefitted only a select few — notably Gautam Adani and the Adani Group, at the expense of the poor and the farmers.

Rahul's sharp critique painted the BJP as a proxy for corporate interests, accusing prime minister Narendra Modi of channeling public money into Adani's coffers. "Money is pouring into Adani's account like a tsunami, while money is flowing out of your pockets like a typhoon," Rahul said.