Haryana: Rahul Gandhi's schemes for farmers, women to stymie 'Adani tsunami'
The Congress leader's three-day Vijay Sankalp Yatra is aimed at galvanising support across the state ahead of the assembly election
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while campaigning in Haryana ahead of the assembly elections, reaffirmed their strong support for the state's farmers, framing the upcoming polls as a battle between a "people's government" and a "government controlled by industrial giants".
Addressing a rally in Naraingarh, Ambala, as part of the party's Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for a regime change in the state, given that the current BJP government had benefitted only a select few — notably Gautam Adani and the Adani Group, at the expense of the poor and the farmers.
Rahul's sharp critique painted the BJP as a proxy for corporate interests, accusing prime minister Narendra Modi of channeling public money into Adani's coffers. "Money is pouring into Adani's account like a tsunami, while money is flowing out of your pockets like a typhoon," Rahul said.
He promised that a Congress-led government would reverse this flow, putting wealth back into the hands of ordinary people and farmers. He declared the need for "a farmers' government in Haryana, not Modi's or Adani's".
The schemes Rahul Gandhi announced as part of the Congress poll guarantees include:
For women
Rs 2,000 per month
Gas cylinder for 500 rupees
Social security schemes
Rs 6,000 as old age pension
Rs 6,000 as disability pension
Rs 6,000 as widows' pension
Old Pension Scheme restored
For youth
2 lakh confirmed jobs
A "drug-free Haryana"
For families
300 units of free electricity
Free healthcare up to Rs 25 lakh
For the poor and lower income groups
100-yard plots
2-room homes at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh
For farmers
Legal guarantee of MSP
Immediate compensation against crop failure
For backward classes and disprivileged groups
Caste survey
An updated creamy layer limit of Rs 10 lakh (from the current Rs 8 lakh)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed her brother's sentiments, calling for the removal of the BJP government, which she accused of betraying women, farmers, athletes and soldiers.
Notably, protesting women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Sangita Phogat, as well as the latter's husband Bajrang Punia, are all from Haryana — and both Vinesh (following the debacle of the Paris Olympics where the IOC and the government seemed reluctant or lackadaisical about standing up for her) and Punia have joined the Congress. Vinesh Phogat is contesting the election too.
Priyanka recounted the BJP's mistreatment of protesting farmers and wrestlers, who she said were humiliated and denied justice:
In the last 10 years, the farmers have been beaten and lathi-charged. They were not given MSPs
"If you need justice, then throw out this government," Priyanka exhorted, urging voters to rally behind the Congress in the upcoming elections.
Both leaders stressed that the Vijay Sankalp Yatra symbolised Congress' resolve to restore dignity and rights to the people of Haryana, as guaranteed by the Constitution, which they claimed the BJP was undermining.
The Yatra, aimed at galvanising support across Haryana, has declared a route passing through Yamunanagar district and then Mullana in Ambala, then on to Rajeev Chowk, Saha, Ambala, Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, Shahabad, and Babain and Ladwa in Kurukshetra.
Dosarka Chowk in Ambala saw huge crowds greeting the leaders' cavalcade.