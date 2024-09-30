Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP for ‘emptying pockets’ of Haryana youth

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Naraingarh, Haryana, on Monday, rallying support for Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

In his speech, he emphasised the importance of both respect and financial stability for the people.

"I listened to everyone's speeches, and there was one common theme-- 'respect.' Respect is crucial for everyone. But equally important is how much money people have and how much is being taken away from them," Rahul stated.

He continued by drawing attention to the economic hardships faced by the people.

"If Modi ji is giving you respect but emptying your pockets at the same time, respect alone won't sustain you, and people will starve. So, for me, it's equally important to ensure that people are not financially drained," he said, mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul shared a personal story from his recent trip to the United States, where he met a group of 20 youths from Haryana living together in a cramped room.