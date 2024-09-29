Congress is united and stronger than ever: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda exudes confidence, the kind you’d expect from a person who believes the seat of power is rightfully his. On the campaign trail ahead of the Haryana assembly election, his demeanour is of a man who knows he has the support of the electorate.

Hooda Sr, who was fond of playing badminton and tennis in his youth, is seen as the architect of Haryana’s surge in the field of sports, as the visionary who saw the state’s potential and built enabling infrastructure. He says he has earned bragging rights and scoffs at the BJP’s governance record.

By getting the Election Commission of India to shift the polling date from 1 to 5 October, the BJP had hoped to improve its chances. In a tacit admission of its dependence on urban middle-class voters, the party had argued that voters would be away on vacation over the extended holiday weekend.

The four-day extension of the campaigning period does not seem to have made much of a difference, though, in what is still effectively a two-horse race between the Congress and the BJP. Bhupinder Hooda says he is confident of a convincing and comprehensive victory for the Congress.

In his public addresses, rather than pleading for votes, he has been appealing to voters to ensure that the anti-BJP vote does not split like last time. He has been crisscrossing the state, tirelessly addressing rallies and smaller meetings and making home-appearances in village after village. In the midst of hectic electioneering, Herjinder caught up with him for a brief chat. Excerpts: