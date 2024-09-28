Haryana: Anti-incumbency, lack of loyal voter base plague BJP

"Last time, I made a mistake. I fell into Modi’s trap. This time, I won’t vote for BJP,” said Ajit Rathi, a water tanker operator in Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district. Satbir, who makes aluminium frames for doors and windows, was watching a YouTube video in his shop. “Customers don’t come like they used to. In the past ten years, we’ve been sinking.” As we chatted, a neighbouring shopkeeper joined in, endorsing the sentiment that business had taken a hit in the last 10 years.

Even a casual visitor does not have to look very hard for signs of anti-incumbency against the BJP. It’s right there, visible everywhere. Among shopkeepers, workers, young people or older men playing cards in parks, the sentiment is widespread. While debates and analyses in newspapers and on TV channels focus on how different castes might cast their votes on polling day, nobody on the ground seemed to be discussing caste. Anti-incumbency cuts across all sections of society.

The highest degree of anger and frustration with the government can be felt among the youth. Near Rajiv Chowk in Rohtak, I met a young boy who has been delivering pizzas for a local restaurant for the past two-and-a-half years.

Despite repeated requests, he refused to tell me his name, but did reveal that he was a graduate. “Even with a degree,” he said, “I am stuck doing a job that someone with a 10th-grade education could do.” Asked what kind of job he aspired to, his answer was clear: a government job. He had once worked hard to join the Army, but after the introduction of the Agnipath Yojana, he lost interest and settled for being a delivery boy.

I spoke to a group of young people in Rohtak’s Mansarovar Park, all of them studying for a BCA (bachelor of computer application) degree from Maharshi Dayanand University. Some were from Rohtak city, others from nearby towns and villages. Yet, they all shared the same concern — finding a government job. When I pointed out that the IT sector in Gurgaon offers numerous opportunities for BCA degree holders, one young man quickly dismissed the idea, saying that only a government job was worthwhile.