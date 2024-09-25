What is BJP's vision to ensure Haryana's farmers make decent living, Congress asks PM Modi

The Congress claimed on Wednesday, 25 September that Haryana's farmers have completely lost trust in the BJP and asked prime minister Narendra Modi to spell out his party's vision for ensuring that the state's tillers can make a decent living.

As Modi heads to Haryana to campaign for the Assembly polls, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed three questions to the prime minister.

Does the prime minister have any updates on the commitments he had made to the farmers after their protests against three agriculture laws that have since been repealed, Ramesh asked.

"Haryana's farmers have completely lost trust in the BJP. When the farm protests were called off in 2021, farmers left after being reassured by the non-biological PM and his government that they would meet their demands," he said.

However, over time, the Modi government's dialogue with farmers' organisations slowed down and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed a "biased committee" to deliberate on the question of a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, from which one independent member resigned quickly, the Congress leader said.

"After this betrayal, farmers' organisations were forced to take the streets once again to make their voices heard. Instead of listening to them, the Double Anyay Sarkars lathi-charged and tear-gassed them. Why has the BJP continued to ignore their plight?" he asked.

The Congress, in contrast, has consistently promised a legal guarantee on MSP, in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, as well as farm loan waivers and payment of crop insurance within 30 days, Ramesh pointed out.