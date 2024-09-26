Congress is going to sweep the Haryana elections: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also touched upon the exodus of Haryana’s youth in search of better opportunities abroad, citing his recent trip to the US, where he met immigrants who lamented the lack of jobs in their home state.

“The youth of Haryana are crying, but Modi is busy marketing himself,” he said, calling out the government’s failure to address unemployment.

“Narendra Modi and the Haryana government have destroyed the employment system. The mother of one of the youths who have gone to America says that she wants to meet her son. The whole family is worried. But those youth cannot come back for ten years because there is no employment here in Haryana,” added Rahul.