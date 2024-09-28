Congress govt will end ‘decade of pain’ in Haryana: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 28 September, said the Congress' "incoming government" in Haryana will end "the decade of pain" and the party has resolved to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks after the Haryana Congress rolled out its detailed poll manifesto for the 5 October state Assembly polls, making a host of promises, including setting up of a commission for the farmers' welfare, Rs 2 crore for the families of martyred soldiers, promoting labour-intensive units for generating employment and reconstitution of the Haryana Minority Commission.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot among other leaders were present on the occasion of manifesto launch.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that in a decade, the BJP has snatched away Haryana's prosperity, dreams and power.